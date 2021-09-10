Los Angeles

Man Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Los Angeles Park

While administering CPR, paramedics discovered the man appeared to have suffered an unspecified wound, and cordoned off the area to allow for a Los Angeles Police Department investigation.

By City News Service

A man was found shot to death Friday on a trail in Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in Northeast Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call just before 3:30 p.m. from a person who discovered the man unresponsive and not breathing on a paved trailed north of the park's picnic grounds, the department's Brian Humphrey said.

The LAFD dispatcher instructed the caller to perform lifesaving measures on the man as paramedics were sent to the scene.

LAFD paramedics took over resuscitation attempts once they arrived, but found the man was beyond help and declared him dead at the scene, Humphrey said. 
His name was not immediately released pending notification of his next of kin.

While administering CPR, paramedics discovered the man appeared to have suffered an unspecified wound, and cordoned off the area to allow for a Los Angeles Police Department investigation, Humphrey said.

LAPD detectives arrived and determined the man was killed by a gunshot wound, though it was not immediately known when the shooting occurred, Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

