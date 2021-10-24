Man Found Fatally Wounded Near Service Road in Long Beach

A man who was shot near a service road in Long Beach died Sunday at a hospital, authorities said.

Officers dispatched at about 6:55 p.m. Saturday to the 6200 block of Downey Avenue, regarding a shooting, found the victim lying on the ground near a service road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Paramedics rushed the victim -- who was in his 20s -- to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Police said the victim succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call LBPD homicide detectives at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.