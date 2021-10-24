Long Beach

Man Found Fatally Wounded Near Service Road in Long Beach

The victim was rushed to an area hospital and listed in critical condition after the Saturday shooting. He died of his injuries on Sunday.

By City News Service

A man who was shot near a service road in Long Beach died Sunday at a hospital, authorities said.

Officers dispatched at about 6:55 p.m. Saturday to the 6200 block of Downey Avenue, regarding a shooting, found the victim lying on the ground near a service road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed the victim -- who was in his 20s -- to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Police said the victim succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call LBPD homicide detectives at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

