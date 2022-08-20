Man Injured in Police Involved Shooting During Traffic Stop

A police shooting occurred during a traffic stop in San Pedro Saturday.

Around midnight police were looking into a parked car with four people inside at 18th St. and Pacific Ave.

When police made contact they found that one person inside the car had a gun.

Police say that they took the gun away from that man's waistband. They say that the man ignored multiple commands to surrender and he lunged at them.

That is when police fired and hit the man in his left hand. He was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

The other three people in the car were not injured or detained.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Police are still investigating this incident.