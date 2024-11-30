Man intercepts UPS package to steal MacBook Pro in Irvine

Irvine police are searching for the man who intercepted a package from a UPS delivery driver and took off with a MacBook Pro.

The Irvine Police Department said a UPS driver was delivering the laptop to a Northwood home on Nov. 18 when a man approached the employee. Law enforcement said the man may have shown the driver a phony ID to obtain the package.

Surveillance footage captured the interaction. The man in question is seen with dark hair, a beard and glasses. He was seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.

John Shin, who fell victim to the man, said he feels disheartened by the situation.

“Going around the block trying to look for him, could not find him,” he said. “And then we found some video on the Tesla car with the driver giving the package to somebody else.”

He added that he wasn’t given much help when he reached out about the package.

“The delivery company is a little bit unhelpful because they said that the package was delivered, but I told them it wasn’t to me,” Shin.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Irvine law enforcement via an email to edmartinez@cityofirvine.org.