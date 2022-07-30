Man is Dead in Police Shooting After Car Chase

A man is dead after an armed carjacking pursuit led to a police shooting Saturday.

At about 2:25 a.m. Pasadena police tried to pull over a white van involved in an armed carjacking, according to authorities.

The driver of the van did not stop and led police on a chase which ended on North Lake Ave. in Pasadena.

At times the driver was seen driving down the wrong side of the road. A witness of the pursuit said it lasted about 30 minutes.

The driver appeared to be armed with a gun and after ignoring multiple police commands, officers fired at him.

Police have not released any information regarding the man's identity.

No officers were injured in the incident and no one else was in the van other than the driver.

This incident is still being investigated.