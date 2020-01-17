Man Killed in Artesia Shooting

A man died from wounds he suffered in a shooting in Artesia, and whoever shot him was at large Friday morning.

Deputies assigned to Lakewood Station responded to the 11700 block of East 166th Street, near Pioneer Boulevard, for a gunshot victim call about 10:20 p.m. Thursday and located the victim, who had been shot twice in the upper body, according to Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim, a Hispanic man, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Crowder said.

A description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available, and a motive for the shooting was not disclosed.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crimes Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org