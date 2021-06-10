sun valley

Man Shot and Killed During Argument in Sun Valley, Gunman on the Loose

LAPD says the victim managed to drive away from the scene after the shooting but crashed into parked cars in the 7600 block of Laurel Canyon Blvd.

By Oscar Flores

An argument late Wednesday night led to a man getting shot and killed in the Sun Valley community of Los Angeles, police say.

The shooter remains on the loose.

Officers responded to the 7900 block of Laurel Canyon Blvd. at about 11 p.m. after receiving a report of an "assault with a deadly weapon." Moments later, officers received a report of a crash involving a gray two-door 2021 Land Rover in the 7600 block of Lauren Canyon Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A crew from the Los Angeles Fire Department took the victim to the hospital where he died during surgery, according to LAPD.

The victim has not been identified but police described him as a 43-year-old from Los Angeles. They say he was shot during some type of argument.

A description of the gunman was not immediately known.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is urged to call LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925, or 877-527-3247 during non-business hours and weekends. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

