LAPD officers shoot and kill armed man while conducting separate traffic stop

A South Los Angeles neighborhood woke up to large law enforcement presence Wednesday morning as the LAPD conducted three separate investigations, including one involving a police shooting, at a strip mall.

The first incident happened at around 1:50 a.m. when officers pulled over a driver near Florence and Western, according to the LAPD. Details about what led to the traffic stop were not immediately available.

Unrelated to the traffic stop, a man appeared from around the corner and began firing his weapon for unknown reasons. It was not immediately clear at what the man was shooting.

“We’re not sure what exactly he was firing at,” LAP Commander German Hurtado said. “But officers ended up returning fire. That’s what the officer-involved shooting occurred.”

An LAPD spokesperson says an officer shot & killed a man who fired his handgun near police.

A stretch of Florence Ave., at Western, is blocked off for the investigation.

Witnesses are being questioned right now.

The officers attempted CPR, but the shooter died at the scene, according to Hurtado.

A preliminary investigation showed the man had a Polymer80 ghost gun.

Shortly after the shooting, police discovered there was an illegal dispensary operating in the vicinity. Five people were detained after the “unpermitted marijuana shop” was found. Hurtado said investigators will determine their exact involvement inside the illicit business.

No officers were injured.

The driver who was pulled over for the initial traffic stop was unharmed and taken to the LAPD station to be questioned as a witness to the shooting, according to Hurtado.

Haz clic aquí para leer esta historia en español.