Man Fatally Shot Near Hawthorne

By City News Service

A 25- to 30-year-old man was shot and killed in Hawthorne bordering the unincorporated area of Lennox, authorities said Thursday.
  

Officers from the Hawthorne Police Department responded at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 11500 block of Acacia Avenue near Hawthorne Boulevard regarding a report of gunshots, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information
Bureau said.
  

After they arrived at the scene officers learned the victim had taken himself to a hospital with gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
  

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.
  

Sheriff's homicide detectives are assisting the Hawthorne Police Department with the investigation of the shooting.
  

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8447 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

