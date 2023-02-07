VAN NUYS

Man Steals Car With Child Still Inside in LA

By Rudy Chinchilla

A police officer holds a child who was allegedly taken by a man who stole the car that the child was riding in
NBC4

A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car in Van Nuys and taking off with a young child still inside the vehicle.

The theft occurred around 2 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Sherman Way, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Around half an hour later, NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter captured police officers holding the child, who was found near Woodman Avenue and Saticoy Street in Panorama City.

His alleged abductor was taken into custody near a set of train tracks.

The child, meanwhile, appeared unharmed.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

VAN NUYS
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us