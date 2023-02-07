Man Steals Car With Child Still Inside in LA

A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car in Van Nuys and taking off with a young child still inside the vehicle.

The theft occurred around 2 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Sherman Way, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Around half an hour later, NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter captured police officers holding the child, who was found near Woodman Avenue and Saticoy Street in Panorama City.

His alleged abductor was taken into custody near a set of train tracks.

The child, meanwhile, appeared unharmed.