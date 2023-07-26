Man suspected in brutal beatings, sex assaults of several women around LA arrested

Police Wednesday announced the arrest of a man suspected of attacking at least a half-dozen women in the Los Angeles area, beating and raping or attempting to rape at least some of his victims.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to arrest 21-year-old Sergio Andrew Garcia. Garcia was arrested Tuesday in Tijuana, Mexico and extradited back to the U.S., where he faces charges of attempted murder, robbery, assault with intent to commit rape and penetration with a foreign object, Sheriff Robert Luna said. His bail was set at $4,060,000.

His latest victim, a 67-year-old woman, was left in a neck brace, her eyes swollen shut, after surviving the attack and attempted rape right in front of her East LA home.

Police believe four of Garcia’s alleged crimes happened between July 10 and 16, over an 8-mile stretch everywhere from downtown LA to East LA.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“The suspect is violent and he takes property from his victims, and unfortunately he seems to prey on women,” LAPD Officer J. Chavez said last week.

Police say Garcia’s crime spree started at 8:35 a.m. on July 10, when he allegedly followed a woman on foot and sexually assaulted her under the 110 Freeway at Olympic Boulevard and LA Live Way.

The next morning, outside the Convention Center, Garcia slapped a woman in the back and ran, the LAPD said.

Four days after the first two attacks – on July 15 – detectives say Garcia attacked three more women, starting with the brutal assault on 67-year-old Rosalina Martinez in East LA.

Then, three hours later, police say Garcia was at it again. At 9:20 a.m. Saturday, near South Alvarado and Hoover streets, they say he approached a woman leaving church and he struck her in the face, knocking her unconscious.

Fifteen minutes after that attack, less than a half mile away, police say Garcia sexually assaulted another woman at Burlington Avenue and West Pico Boulevard.

The LAPD has tied to Garcia to a 6th attack, but they haven’t provided a specific location as to where that happened, except for saying it was in East LA.

This is a developing story and will be updated.