Man wanted for stabbing woman in East Hollywood

The victim was taken to the hospitalized and has now recovered.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Police are searching for a man who was seen in a video stabbing a woman in East Hollywood.

The attack happened on Jan. 18 at around 12 p.m. and appeared to be at random.

A video of the incident from the Los Angeles Police Department showed three people crossing the street.

The man approaches the group while holding an object and appears to stab the woman twice.

After the attack, the man took off and got away at the Metro station on Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue.

