Man who attempted to rape woman in Canoga Park remains on the loose

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of an attempted rape in Canoga Park, the department announced Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it received a report from a 24-year-old woman who said she was attacked by a man who attempted to sexually assault her. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday as she was walking on Roscoe Boulevard from Owensmouth Avenue.

Police said the assailant was seen running eastbound on Roscoe Boulevard following the disturbing encounter.

The man is described as being 25 to 30 years old and has black hair and brown eyes. He’s estimated to be about 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Surveillance footage showed moments leading up to the attempted assault. In the video, a woman is seen walking alone, followed closely by a man. He was seen wearing a red shirt, and orange and blue long-sleeved flannel and dark blue pants.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact LAPD Detective Padilla at 818-756-3264.