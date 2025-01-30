LASD

Man with machete shot and killed by deputies in Paramount

Investigators said the man continued to walk toward the deputy and the deputy opened fire. 

By Annette Arreola and Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is dead following a shooting involving deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department in Paramount on Thursday. 

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Paramount substation of the LA County Sheriff’s station.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

According to investigators, a man walked up to the parking lot area with a machete and began banging on a patrol vehicle. 

A deputy inside another vehicle approached the man and told him to put down the weapon. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators said the man continued to walk toward the deputy and the deputy opened fire. 

The man was described as being between the age of 25 and 30 years of age. 

Crime scene investigators were still processing the scene.

This article tagged under:

LASD
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us