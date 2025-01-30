Man with machete shot and killed by deputies in Paramount

A man is dead following a shooting involving deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department in Paramount on Thursday.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Paramount substation of the LA County Sheriff’s station.

According to investigators, a man walked up to the parking lot area with a machete and began banging on a patrol vehicle.

A deputy inside another vehicle approached the man and told him to put down the weapon.

Investigators said the man continued to walk toward the deputy and the deputy opened fire.

The man was described as being between the age of 25 and 30 years of age.

Crime scene investigators were still processing the scene.