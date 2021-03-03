San Pedro

No Evidence of Foul Play in Deaths of Man and Woman at Base of Cliff in San Pedro

Authorities did not have information on the nature of the relationship, if any, between the pair.

By City News Service

An investigation was continuing Wednesday into the deaths of a young man and woman found at the base of a cliff near Point Fermin Park in San Pedro, but police said there was no evidence of foul play.

The bodies of 23-year-old Brandon Escobar and 21-year-old Rayana Valdez were discovered about 5:20 p.m. Monday on rocks near the shoreline in the 500 block of West Paseo Del Mar.

A spokeswoman for the coroner's office said Wednesday that autopsies had not yet been completed, and cause-of-death determinations were pending.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said there were no signs of foul play, labeling the case a death investigation.

