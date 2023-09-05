Couple fatally shot in car while an infant was in the backseat

A man and a woman were shot and killed in a car with their 1-year-old baby in the backseat in Harbor City, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at 6:37 p.m. Monday outside 1018 253rd St., according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The victims were seated inside a vehicle when someone approached and fired a number of gunshots at them, he said.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital where she died, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said. The baby was not struck by gunfire but was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The shooting was believed gang related, he said.