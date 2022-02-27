Man, Woman Injured in Fire at Apartment in Echo Park

A man and a woman were seriously injured during a fire Sunday at a two-story apartment building in Echo Park, where two units were "significantly" damaged, authorities said.

"Firefighters found two patients and evaluated and transported both to the hospital," said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The 100 firefighters dispatched at 4:54 a.m. to 1072 N. Kensington Road had the blaze out within 32 minutes, Prange said. Five people were displaced as a result of the fire.

"While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the origin appears to be in a living room, in which there was no smoke alarm that could have provided earlier notification," fire officials said.