Man wounded by police in Fullerton bank robbery 

A man suspected of having an explosive device during a bank robbery in Fullerton on Tuesday was shot by police outside a Wells Fargo branch.

Officers responded to the 100 block of West Bastanchury Road around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday to a report regarding a possible bank robbery involving an explosive device, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

“While inside the bank, witnesses stated the suspect produced what appeared to be an explosive device. Upon exiting the bank, an officer-involved shooting occurred,” the police department said in a statement. “Employees were safely evacuated from the business.”

The extent of the suspect's injuries remains unclear. Orange County Sheriff's Department Bomb Squad personnel were assisting with the investigation at the scene.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A hefty police presence was spotted overhead, where police had established a wide perimeter as they conducted their investigation.

The suspect was lying down near the front doorway of the branch, unresponsive, as robots and drones were used by bomb squad personnel to analyze the unidentified item lying next to the suspect.

No employees or officers were injured during the attempted robbery or shooting.