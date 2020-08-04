Mansion Under City Scrutiny as Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

The Mulholland Drive mansion where a woman was killed in a shooting at a party has not been registered as a home-sharing property, as the NBC4 I-Team has been reporting is now mandatory in the city of LA, according to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning.

The city also sent warnings to the home just a few months back.

The NBC4 I-Team found two warning letters from the city were sent to the home, one in November and another in December 2019.

The home is again under scrutiny from the city of LA, this time as police are now investigating a deadly shooting following numerous calls of a loud party on Monday night.

NBC4 is looking into the reasons for those warning letters.

Airbnb says the home in the Beverly Crest neighborhood was not rented through its site. The I-Team found it on another rental website for nearly $10,000 a night.

NBC4 cameras captured a crowded party with no social distancing or masks, a visible violation of both the city's stay at home and the county's public health order.

The LAPD told NBC4 because the party was on private property they could not impose health orders.

A spokesman for the LA City Attorney's Office said they review all cases that are referred by the LAPD for any order violations.

The planning department says it is reviewing available information on this latest incident for possible referral to the city's code enforcement, LADBS.