Many Roadways Across Southern California Have Experienced Weather-Related Closures

The heavy winter storm that brought unexpected snowfall and heavy rain prompted multiple roadway closures across Southern California.

Caltrans has issued many closures after dangerous driving conditions.

The storm is expected to stay in the region until Sunday with more showers in the weekend forecast.

Parts of Southern California have seen downed powerlines, fallen trees and flooded streets.

Officials warn drivers to stay indoors and avoid any unnecessary traveling.

Here is a list of roadway closures across Southern California:

5 Freeway weather-related closures

Interstate 5 closed through the Tejon Pass from Parker Road to Grapevine Road due to snow.

Interstate 5 Southbound closed from Los Feliz to Glendale Blvd. to due flooding.

Interstate 5 Northbound closed from Fletcher Blvd. to Glendale Blvd. due to flooding.

Interstate 5 Northbound closed from Penrose St. to Sheldon St./Laurel Canyon due to flooding.

Interstate 5 Southbound closed from Osborne St. due to flooding.

138 Freeway weather-related closures

State Route 138 closed in both directions from Interstate 5 to 190th St. West in Northern LA County.

State Route 138 is closed in both direction from I-5 to 190th Street West.

Other weather-related closures

State Route 14 closed in from Sand Canyon Road to Ave. S due to snow.

State Route 2 (Angeles Crest Highway) in Angeles National Forest is closed in both directions from 2.2 miles north of I-120 to Islip Saddle due to snow and ice.

State Route 39 in Angeles National Forest is closed in both directions from East Fork Road on the south end up to State Route 2.