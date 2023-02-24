sun valley

Watch: Submerged Cars Stranded on Flooded 5 Freeway in Sun Valley

At least one car was left floating on the outer lanes

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Flooding on a section of the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley left the roadway resembling a river Friday.

At least three cars remained stranded in the deep water early Saturday.

The flooding happened on a stretch of the freeway near Penrose and Sheldon streets. Drivers using the interior lanes to get by caused water to spill over the median wall.

It was just one instance of drivers being stranded due to flooding Friday. In Burbank, several cars were stranded near Burbank Airport.

A flash flood warning was issued for LA County through 10 p.m. Friday. Southern California had rain totals ranging from 1 to 5 inches by the afternoon, with the heavier rain expected by 11 p.m. Friday.

