Trinity Rodman can now check off “being an Olympian” off her bucket list as she is heading to the women’s soccer quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics.

Rodman, who was the youngest player to be drafted in the National Women’s Soccer League and later became the rookie of the year, stands out in the field with her athleticism and confidence – reminiscent of her father, Dennis Rodman, during his NBA career.

But the younger Rodman says her last name does not define who she is in the field as her success is something she achieved on her own.

“(I am) staying true to who I am on the field, trying crazying things, being expressive and just working my butt off,” she said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

While the soccer star is related to one of the iconic NBA players, her relationship with her father has been complicated.

“He’s always proud of me. I know that. He’ll call here and there to let me know that,” she said, adding her relationship with the father was “pretty close to nonexistent.”

“Now that I’m older, it’s a little bit easier to swallow, but him as a person, he’s a genuine human being that loves really hard for people. I know he supports me so much.”

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - JULY 28: Trinity Rodman #5 of the United States jumps over the tackle of Alexandra Popp #11 of Germany during the first half of the Women's group B match during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on July 28, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI/Getty Images)

While her father may have been absent during her development, her mother, Michelle, has always been a constant cheerleader for her and her brother DJ on the sideline.

“To look on a big stage like that with thousands and thousands of people (inside) a packed stadium in Paris, and to have her there – it means the world, and it motivates me even more.”

Rodman is already looking to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 as well as playing for the World Cup.

“It’s a dream to play for this team as long as I can and hopefully be on the team at (LA28) and be in my hometown – that would be amazing,” she said.