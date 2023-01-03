Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps to $940 million

No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in tonight's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, and the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing grew to $940 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 and the Mega number was 18. Tuesday's jackpot was $785 million. It was the 23rd drawing since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

No tickets were sold in California matching five numbers, which would have been worth a little over $1.4 million, according to state lottery officials.

Six tickets matching five numbers were sold in Arizona, Maryland, Mississippi, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. They are worth approximately $1 million.

Friday's jackpot will be the sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.