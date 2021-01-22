Downtown LA

Mercedes-Benz Soars Off Downtown LA Freeway Overpass and Crashes Into Trees

A driver was hospitalized after the fiery crash along the 110 Freeway.

A man was hospitalized Thursday in critical condition with injuries suffered when the Mercedes-Benz he was driving flew off a downtown Los Angeles overpass.

The car can be see on dashcam video soaring off the bridge over the 110 Freeway and crashing into trees alongside the northbound side of the road.

The crash was reported about 10:50 p.m. Thursday near the Sixth Street exit and the driver was trapped inside, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle fly off the Sixth Street overpass and into palm trees, then burst into flames as CHP officers rushed in to try to pull the driver from the burning, wrecked vehicle. Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly freed the man and rushed him to a hospital in critical condition with burns and undisclosed injuries, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Details of what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

