Metro driver attacked on bus in San Pedro

A Metro bus driver was attacked on a bus Thursday morning in San Pedro.

The 35-year-old woman, who was not seriously injured, was attacked near the intersection of 22nd Street and Pacific Avenue. The attack was reported at 11:40 a.m.

A person, described only as a man in his 30s, was taken into custody nearby in connection with the assault.

Details about what led to the attack were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear whether the man was armed with a weapon.

