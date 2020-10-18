Metro

Woman With Green Bicycle Sought After Metro Employee Stabbed, Killed at Downtown LA Station

The attack occurred at 10:46 p.m. Friday at the 7th Street/Metro Center subway station, Metro spokesperson Rick Jager said.

By Staff and Wire Reports

LAPD

A Los Angeles Metro employee was fatally stabbed at a downtown rail station, a transit official said Sunday, and Los Angeles police released photos of the suspect and asked for the public's help.

Paramedics rushed the employee, who had critical injuries to his chest, to Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m., said Jager, adding that the Los Angeles Police Department has ruled the assault a homicide.

The LAPD issued a statement Sunday, asking for the public's help in identifying the murder suspect, described as a woman, 25-30 years of age and last seen exiting the Red Line train, at the 7th and Metro station with a distinctive green bicycle in hand.

The woman became involved in a verbal dispute with the MTA employee, and that dispute escalated with the suspect arming herself and stabbing the victim, who ultimately died from the injury, according to the LAPD.

Jager would not disclose the employee's position at Metro, but added that there were no other victims in connection with the fatal assault.

"We're still having trouble notifying next of kin," he said.

Police said the suspect was considered armed and dangerous and should not be confronted. Instead, the public was asked to call 911.

Detective Salas, Central Bureau Homicide, at (213) 486-8700. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).  Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.  Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.  Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

