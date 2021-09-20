Metro Launches COVID-19 Clean and Safe Transit Campaign

In an effort to keep riders safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic and improve customer experience, Metro Monday launched a "Keep Metro Clean and Safe" campaign to remind people about coronavirus safety protocols and other rules on the transit system.

"Metro has heard our riders call for a cleaner, safer system loud and clear," said Metro Board Chair and Chair of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Hilda L. Solis.

"This new campaign is quite measured and appeals to the better angels of our nature: We must all treat our fellow riders and our transit system like we would our own home, personal property or friend. We must all do our part to make our transit system cleaner, safer and more enjoyable for everyone who depends on it."

The campaign will include reminders that masks are required and that smoking and littering are prohibited.

According to Metro, those three issues have consistently top factors for Metro riders determining whether to continue to ride buses and trains during the pandemic.

Metro will get the message out through pop-up mask distribution events, bus and train audio announcements, posted signs and digital signage on key station platforms, bus and rail car cards, social media posts and email communications.

"One of my top priorities is to make Metro the first choice for transportation in the region because our customers have an experience that is second to none. This depends on how well we listen and respond to our riders in improving our service," Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins said.

"We recognize and embrace our responsibility to provide a cleaner, safer and respectful environment. At the same time, improving the overall experience in a real way is everyone's responsibility. We want our customers to feel a sense of pride and ownership of the system."