Fresh Frights: Find Halloween 2021 Events Around SoCal

Lovers of ghosty tales, frightful flicks, thrill/chill rides, and seasonal scares can find plenty of fearsomely well-produced attractions, ghost walks, and ensorcelled exhibits around our region this time of year.

Are you venturing out over the first few weeks of fall 2021, all to reconnect with your love of Halloween and all of the monstrously merry sights and spectaculars it brings? Including those local traditions that may have taken 2020 off?

Eyeball some of the major events around Southern California now, and do double-check times, prices, parking, and safety guidelines before you go.