Metrolink offering $10 day pass during Thanksgiving weekend

The rail service connects six counties in Southern California. 

By Benjamin Gamson

Metrolink train at Los Angeles Union Station.

Metrolink will offer $10 per day passes for unlimited travel during Thanksgiving weekend. 

The passes will be available from Nov. 28 and Nov. 29. 

“Regional passenger rail provider Metrolink is once again offering travelers a budget-friendly alternative to hitting the congested roadways during the busy Thanksgiving holiday,” Metrolink said in a statement. 

Metrolink travels 545.6 miles and services available through Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and San Diego counties. 

The agency had offered similar holiday passes last year and in 2022.

With or without Thanksgiving, Metrolink is always offering weekend passes for unlimited travel on Saturdays and Sundays. 

