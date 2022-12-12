Million Dollar Home Used for Illegal Marijuana Grow Engulfed in Flames

A million dollar home that was being used to illegally grow marijuana went up in flames Monday in Covina Hills.

When LA County firefighters arrived at 9 a.m. to try and put out the fire at a two-story home in Covina Hills.

They discovered more than 400 marijuana plants inside.

Investigators say the entire home of more than 3,000 square feet was being used an illegal marijuana grow house and was full of specialized equipment to facilitate the operation.

"This is where they actually acquire the use of lighting, water, air fans, heating elements, all of these things are required for proper grow and there was various stages of grow in this house," said Battalion Chief Michael Brown, from the LA County Fire Department.

Fire investigators suspect that specialized equipment sparked the fire and it took more than three hours to put out because the home had been altered to include compartmentalized rooms.

"We had a roof built on top of a roof and as we cut holes into the roof to let heat and smoke escape - it’s not escaping because it’s already fortified in a way," said Brown.

Fire officials say nobody was living in the home and no neighboring properties were damaged.

Jesse martin lives two doors away and he says the home was sold last spring but he never met the new owners. He said he would see a white van coming and going from the property.

"Wouldn’t know who they were. I couldn’t introduce myself," said Martin. "They’d be in and out of there. I mostly thought it was a delivery van, now that I know what was going on up there. Seems pretty interesting."

Martin says he's grateful for this weekend's rain which he believes helped keep the flames from spreading to his property. He's shocked to learn that such a massive marijuana operation was underway in this quiet neighborhood full of retirees and families.

"To know there was pot growing in every room - got to imagine it was a large haul went up in flames - up in smoke if you would," Martin said.

Fire officials say the home was a total loss.

The LA County Sheriff's Department has been called in to determine who set up this illegal operation.