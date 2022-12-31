Missing Hiker Found Dead in Orange County

A 63-year-old hiker who disappeared while hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park was found dead on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

“The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is sorry to report that Jeffrey Paul Morton has been found deceased. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”

Jeffrey Morton was reported missing on Friday when he didn’t return home from his hike.

According to OCSD, Morton left his residence in Yorba Linda at 2:30 a.m. to go hiking at Carbon Canyon Regional Park.

Morton did this hike on a daily basis and was usually home by 6:00 a.m, according to authorities.

Morton’s vehicle, a white 2004 Acura MDX, was located on the corner of Brea Hills Drive and Carbon Canyon Regional Park.

OCSD said Morton did not have a cell phone and his hiking route was unknown.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Corners Division is investigating the death.