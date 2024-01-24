monterey park mass shooting

Money collected at Monterey Park shooting fundraiser stolen from trunk of car

A laptop and about $2,000 collected at a donut shop fundraiser were stolen from a car parked outside the San Gabriel Valley business.

By John Cádiz Klemack and Jonathan Lloyd

Money collected at a fundraiser survivors of the deadly Monterey Park dance hall shooting was stolen from the trunk of a car parked outside a San Gabriel Valley donut shop.

In security camera video from early Tuesday morning outside Arcadia Donuts, the thief can be seen breaking a car window and popping its trunk. The thief removed a bag with a laptop and $2,000 collected at the bakery's weekend fundraiser.

The burglar then disappeared into the darkness.

The car belongs to the shop owner, who said he believes the thief knew what was in the trunk and might have staked out the business.

"I looked up at the camera and I see someone running," said owner Francois Ung. "Something is wrong. So I ran to the car, and I saw that (the window) is broken."

The weekend fundraiser was for MPK Hope Resiliency Center, where Ung's wife Shally meets with a therapist. Shally was at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on the night of Jan. 21, 2023 when a gunman opened fire, killing 11 people and injuring nine who gathered for a Lunar New Year celebration.

Her 72-year-old dance partner shielded her from the gunfire. A portrait of Yu Kao, known as Andy, has a prominent place at the donut shop.

“We wanted to do this fundraiser to remember Andy and the other 10 people who passed away,” Francois said . “Andy was a good friend of ours.”

