More Than 450 Guns Acquired in LA Buy Back

A total of 459 firearms were collected Saturday during two Los Angeles Police Department events allowing people to exchange the weapons for gift cards.

Both events were conducted between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. with one at Exposition Park, 2986 Hoover St., and the other at the Valley Traffic Division, at 7870 Nolan Place in Panorama City, LAPD Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service.

People received $100 gift cards for turning in handguns, shotguns and rifles and $200 gift cards for ghost guns and assault weapons, Cruz said.

The final total was 138 rifles, 80 shotguns, 168 pistols, 13 assault weapons, 38 ghost guns, 21 machine guns and one labeled ``other,'' police said.

The total represented a 69% increase over a similar event in March and the largest-ever ghost gun purchase, police said.

It was the 13th annual gun buy-back event.