Moreno Valley teacher on leave after classroom remarks on election

A Moreno Valley Unified School District high school teacher was placed on administrative leave after what district officials called an elections discussion that "turned unprofessional."

The lecture about the election of Donald Trump to a second term as president came a day after the Nov. 5 Election Day at the Riverside County school about 60 miles east of Los Angeles. The history teacher's comments, peppered with profanity, were captured on a student's audio recordings, parents and students at Valley View High School told NBCLA.

"This sh-- is not a f------ game," the teacher can be heard saying on the recording. "Does that make sense, everybody? Can't emphasize this enough. Can you end up in a concentration camp in your lifetime? Yes. Can you end up with no human rights? Yes. Will it happen to you? Most likely not. Which is a good thing, but has Donald Trump quoted Hitler? Yes. Does he embody some of Hitler's ideas? Yes."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The recording also captured the teacher using profanity in describing the election results.

A group of students walked out in protest Tuesday in response to the teacher being placed on leave, action called for in a Change.org petition posted in support of the instructor. Gathered on a sidewalk at the school entrance, some carried signs calling for the teacher's return to the classroom. Others read, "Save our only AP World History teacher."

The school board's next meeting, including a public comment period, was scheduled for Tuesday night.

The district, which did not identify the teacher by name, issued a statement about the remarks.

"We were recently made aware of an incident at one of our high schools, in which a staff member's discussion about the election results turned unprofessional," the district said in its statement. "We do not condone the behavior that occurred, and an immediate investigation has been launched. The staff member involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this review.

"We recognize the heightened emotions surrounding the current political climate, and we deeply value the diversity of our community, which encompasses a wide range of perspectives and beliefs. Our goal is to foster a respectful and inclusive learning environment that supports all students.

"We appreciate those who came forward to share their concerns and inform us of the situation. By working together, we can continue to cultivate a positive and supportive educational experience for all students in our Moreno Valley Unified School District."