As authorities continued to examine the circumstances around the death of a 1-day-old baby who was found in a home in Woodland Hills, the infant’s death was an accident, the baby’s mother claimed Wednesday via her attorney.

“My client suffered a miscarriage,” Tiffany Feder, the woman’s attorney said in a statement. We shall let the investigators do their job and are confident the truth shall come out.”

After the woman, suspected of having given birth to the child, arrived at a hospital Tuesday, bleeding excessively, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department went to her home in the 2300 block of Burbank Boulevard and found the infant in a trash bin in the front yard.

The 23-year-old woman was questioned by those from the LAPD’s Abused Child Unit, according to the department.

Feder said her client was “fully cooperating” with the investigation.

The woman was still recovering from the hospital as of Wednesday morning, the attorney confirmed.