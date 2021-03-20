West Hills

Mother Killed When Suspected Street Racer Crashes Into Her Car

"Two to three cars were street racing'' and one driver lost control, crashing into the woman's vehicle, police said.

By City News Service

Colleen Wong, 57, is pictured in this undated photo.
Family Photo

A woman who died when a suspected street racer crashed into her vehicle in West Hills was publicly identified Saturday.

Colleen Wong, 57, was a West Hills resident, according to the coroner's office.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The crash was reported about 4:05 p.m. Friday in the 24000 block of Vanowen Street, between Valley Circle Boulevard and Platt Avenue, police said.

Alhambra 17 hours ago

Hundreds Show Up to the ‘Stop Asian Hate' Candlelight Vigil In Alhambra

LAPD 18 hours ago

LAPD Issues Response to ‘Highly Unusual' Five Police Shootings in Four Days

Los Angeles Lakers 19 hours ago

LeBron James Hurt, Hawks Beat Lakers 99-94 for 8th Straight Win

"Two to three cars were street racing'' and one driver lost control, crashing into the woman's vehicle, police said.

Wong was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. It is unknown if he was an occupant of either vehicle involved in the crash.

A bystander suffered minor injuries while helping pull a patient from one of the wrecked vehicles.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

West Hills
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us