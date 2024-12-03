A mountain lion rescued from Yucca Valley is now back in the wild after receiving months of treatment and care.

The female mountain lion was released back into the landscape of San Bernardino County by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife on Nov. 20 after being treated by San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center for nearly six months.

“(The cougar was) severely emaciated, anemic and with soft tissue trauma,” the San Diego Humane Society said, adding the animal looked like it was attacked by other animals when it was first brought into its care. “Due to her low body weight, she was presumably too weak to fully fend off her attackers.”

The cat had initially received pain medication and antibiotics for her wounds in an inside enclosure.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

But after veterinarians determined that her wounds were healing well, the animal was moved to an outside habitat while being monitored from a distance with trail cameras.

The San Diego Humane Society said the cougar, an apex predator, had to learn again to survive and hunt on her own during her recovery period while avoiding human contact.

“We are so grateful to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and our incredible Project Wildlife team for giving this mountain lion the chance for a healthy future in her natural habitat,” said the San Diego Humane Society.

The mountain lion was outfitted with a satellite GPS collar so officials can track her health and wellbeing.