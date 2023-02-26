Mudslide in La Cañada Flintridge Damages at Least One Home

At least one home has been damaged after a mudslide made its way into the backyard in La Cañada Flintridge Sunday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the call came in at around 4:15 p.m. on the 400 block of Paulette Place.

A large amount of mud went sliding down the hills, causing significant damage to at least one home’s backyard.

SoCal Edison and Public Works were responding to the scene to determine if it is safe for the residents to remain in their home.

No injuries have been reported.

No further details were immediately available.