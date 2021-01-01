Multi-Vehicle Crash in Diamond Bar Leaves One Dead and Lanes Closed in 60 and 57 Freeways

One person died Friday night in a crash on the Pomona 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol about 9:30 p.m. on the eastbound Pomona Freeway at Grand Avenue.

Witnesses told the CHP a Dodge sedan was blocking the HOV lane, then the No. 1 lane, and that a black sedan was blocking lane 2. A witness said a motorcycle rider crashed into the back of a vehicle and the rider was thrown about 20 feet.

It was not confirmed that the deceased was the motorcycle rider.

The CHP issued a SigAlert shutting down all lanes of the eastbound Pomona Freeway west of Grand Avenue and the flyover from the northbound Orange 57 Freeway to the eastbound Pomona Freeway.