Beverly Hills K-9 nominated for prestigious therapy dog award

The Beverly Hills Police Department Tuesday asked people to vote for its K-9, who is nominated for a prestigious therapy dog award.

Nami, the support K-9 for the Beverly Hills Police Department , is one of the runner-ups for the First Responder Paws Therapy Dog Award, which recognizes therapy dogs that serve their communities and provide support to first responders.

“America’s first responders are on the frontlines of danger every day, saving lives and keeping our communities and nation safe. That can take a toll on their mental health,” FHE Health behind the award noted on its website. “The calming, healing presence of these dogs enables first responders to process the on-the-job traumas they’ve experienced and cope better with stress, grief, and anxiety.”

Nami is trained to detect a person’s pheromones and blood pressure, a skill that’s helpful when providing emotional support to police officers and firefighters as well as the overall Beverly Hills community.

The golden Labrador Retriever initially began training to become a guide dog, but she’s found a new calling.

“My love of chasing squirrels awarded me reassignment to the Support K-9 training team,” Nami’s application read, adding that she will be supporting athletes during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Nami is more than just a pretty face. She's hardworking as she completes 16 hours of support training each month to help first responders after challenging incidents.

In addition to attending public events alongside Beverly Hills police officers, Nami inspires children to read through public library events and empower young people at youth camps.

Public voting is open now through Dec. 4.

Nami will also appear at the upcoming Winter Tails with Nami event at the Beverly Hills Public Library on Dec. 13.