Nearly 300 Sue Over Alleged Sexual Abuse at LA County Youth Detention Centers

Nearly 300 people are suing Los Angeles County, alleging decades-long sexual abuse in various detention centers for minors.

The third complaint against the LA County Probation Department was accuses probation officers of sexually abusing boys and girls. The suit was filed thanks to a 2020 California law that gave victims three years to sue over sexual abuse that happened decades ago.

The latest lawsuit, which involves 279 alleged victims of sexual abuse at LA County detention centers for minors, follows two previously filed suits involving 70 women.

“These facilities were for girls between 12 and 18 years old,” said Cristina Nolan, of the Manly Stewart & Finaldi law firm.

The 359-page complaint filed Dec. 20 alleges systemic failures and horrendous instances of sexual abuse of boys and girls from officials in detention centers. In some cases, the suit alleges, female employees forced minors into sex acts.

“It began with these officials looking at these girls in the shower and then it turned into sexual acts,” Nolan said.

Some women were raped by more than one employee going as far back as the 1970s, while other allegations of rape are as recent as 2019 and 2020, according to Nolan, who is representing 70 women whose alleged abuse happened at Camp Scott and other detention centers.

“Now we have Camp Canyon, Camp Scudder, Camp Challenger, Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, Central Juvenile Hall,” Nolan said.

Some probation officers threatened to punish the girls or promised to release them early in exchange for sex, according to the lawsuit. Some employees named in the suit are still working with the probation department, Nolan said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn told NBCLA sister station Telemundo 52 that the crimes alleged in the lawsuit “represent a horrendous breach of trust.” “I want to get to the bottom of this and make those responsible pay,” Hahn said.

The victims are seeking monetary damages and that the alleged perpetrators be brought to justice. The LA County Probation Department declined to comment on the lawsuit.