Need a Job? Universal Studios is Hiring Over 2,000 People

Universal Studios Hollywood announced Tuesday that it is hiring for a variety of positions at the theme park, with 2,000 seasonal and professional career jobs, both part- and full-time.

The Universal Studios theme park is home to "Jurassic World - The Ride," "The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!" and "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™," among other rides.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Prospective employees can apply to work in a number of different departments, from Attractions and Entertainment jobs that include Production Assistant and Show Controller positions; Guest Relations, Park Services, Wardrobe, Retail, and Parking jobs, and jobs with the Food department that include posts as Bartenders, Baristas, Cooks, Bakers, Food Stand Attendants and Runners.

Those interested in applying to one of the in-park jobs can go to the Universal Studios jobs webpage here.

Those interested in applying to professional jobs in the Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Engineering or Environmental Health & Safety departments can apply at the NBCUniversal Careers webpage here.

Universal Studios Hollywood and NBCLA are both owned by NBCUniversal, a property of the Comcast Corporation.