Need to smile today? Watch this 1-year-old's first visit to Disneyland

Visiting Disneyland is special to many, but it was especially significant for a one-year-old girl.

As the little girl named Cloves visited the Anaheim amusement park for the first time, her parents captured the moments of pure joy and delight on camera.

What made this video different was Cloves' mom put on a small POV camera on the young Disney fan, so she can record the memorable moments and see her daughter's reactions from Cloves' own point of view.

In the video, Cloves is heard giggling and saying hello to Disney character as well as agreeing to Cinderella's suggestion to twirl.

“I had lots of fun editing this,” said Brooke Scheurn, who uploaded the video to her TikTok account. “It took a while, but these are some of the most wonderful moments captured from Clovis’ point of view.”