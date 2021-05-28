Neighborhood Councils: The Voice of Local Residents in Los Angeles

The city of Los Angeles has 99 community groups in charge of issuing recommendations to members of the city council and ensuring that the voice of the neighbors is heard.

They are the so-called neighborhood councils, who play an important role in trying to improve issues in their communities.

"They have a very special relationship with the city, with the city council, which gives them a very particular space to raise the opinions and voices of the communities to the city council," said Raquel Beltrán, manager of the neighborhood department for the city of Los Angeles.

Any resident of LA can serve on these councils, regardless of their age or immigration status. Each council has approximately 12 representatives.

Members of these community groups are elected by vote.

To participate in the elections, you must live in the geographic area that belongs to your neighborhood council or own a business in that area.

“They are elected locally. They are public officials, but they are volunteers”, said Beltrán.

But the participation of the community in these councils is also important, especially by attending their meetings.

"Power comes with the number of people who attend the meetings and get involved in the issue that is being presented to the city council," Beltrán said. "[It] is super, super important just to attend, because that way, you are letting your neighborhood council know your opinion."

This story first appeared on NBCLA's sister station, Telemundo 52. Haz clic aquí para leer esta historia en español.