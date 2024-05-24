As the latest homage to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, a new mural is now on display in Watts.

Brian Peterson, a muralist, decorated the walls of the gym at Nickerson Gardens as the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation helped renovate the facility for kids in the neighborhood.

The artist said he had to tap into “Mamba mentality" to complete the project.

“When you have to paint the entire gym in 11 days, it’s incredibly important to keep your focus and keep your poise because you’re racing against the clock,” Peterson said.

The muralist said his previous collaboration with Vanessa Bryant's foundation to paint another mural featuring Kobe and Gigi in Anaheim led him to the latest project.

While Peterson said it would be impossible to pick his favorite artwork, the heartfelt reaction from community members in Watts made him realize the new mural may be his favorite yet.

“Seeing the reactions from people in Watts, hearing that they walked in and were at a loss for words, I think I may be remaking my rule, and that’s my favorite one now.”

Peterson, who is a self-described “fanatical” Kobe fan, said he was honored to use his talent to honor his legacy.

“For me, in this hour, I’m living out the 13 and 14-year-old version of myself,” he said.