New proposal for LA County juvenile hall following deadline to transfer youth  

More than 260 young people remain housed at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey -- despite a deadline that some say should have moved them out as of Dec. 12.

Roshell Amezcua from the Juvenile Justice Clinic at Loyola Law School represents several young people at Los Padrinos.

“They are violating the law currently,” Amezcua said of the County and the Probation Department.

“It is alleged for all of the youth that are there, nothing has been proven yet and so what I will say to that is that no matter what the youth has done or hasn't done, at that point, they require a specific kind of care this is very different than an adult system,” Amezcua added.

Staffing shortages led the California Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) to find LA County’s juvenile hall “unsuitable.” That determination was confirmed following a recent reinspection.

Now, NBC4 has learned a new motion proposed by LA County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis calls for a local emergency proclamation, which in part would activate disaster service workers to help with staffing, incentivize hiring probation department employees, offer bonuses of up to $24,000 and set a task force to see why staff are not coming to work. One supervisor’s spokesperson says nearly half of the juvenile hall staff are currently on sick or medical leave.

Amezcua says these issues are not new and that these changes will not solve systemic problems, citing this is the second time Los Padrinos has been found unsuitable this year.

“Los Angeles County Probation has not provided an adequate response to what these youth actually need,” she said.

In a hearing set for next week, a judge, through a court order is asking the Probation Department to explain why he should not order the agency to transfer youth out of Los Padrinos.

The Probation Department says in a statement:

“The Department strongly believes our staffing at Los Padrinos is compliant with state regulations, and have appealed the BSCC’s recent findings. We’re currently evaluating Judge Espinoza’s order and will respond as required. We also will continue working with our leaders and partners to minimize impact to public safety and the youth in our care.”

Last week, Probation Department Chief Guillermo Viera Rosa decided to stay in his post after sending a memo to the Board, saying he intended to retire at the end of the year. Viera Rosa, Supervisors Barger and Solis and others will hold a press conference tomorrow morning before the Board meeting where the emergency proclamation motion will be discussed.