North Hollywood hit-and-run victim identified as woman training for marathon

The woman who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in North Hollywood just days ago has been identified as a 27-year-old woman who was training for a marathon.

Leyda Medina was fatally hit by a car Friday evening while she was on a marked crosswalk near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Beck Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She was just less than a mile from her home when a Toyota Corolla traveling westbound on Victory Boulevard struck her.

“I’m just praying for the family at this point. It’s hard,” said Brenda Galdamez, who lives near the site of the tragedy.

Galdamez said she went outside her home to find the aftermath of the crash and spoke to a man who witnessed the crash.

“He said that she was running across and that the light was turning green on one side and the car just came and she fell on the car and it like, ricocheted her off and she landed and it was fatal,” Galdamez said.

Medina was taken to a local hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The driver continued traveling westbound on Victory Boulevard until eventually ditching the car near Victory and Troost Avenue. He then ran away on foot.

A detailed description of the driver was not immediately available, but he was described as a man in his 50s. It is unclear if the car used in the crime was registered to the driver or if it was stolen.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that will lead to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact LAPD Detective Ramirez at 818-644-8028 or Officer Ruiz at 818-644-8026. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.