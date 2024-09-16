1 arrested after shots were fired at officers in North Hollywood

One person was in custody after shots were fired at Los Angeles Police Department officers Monday morning in North Hollywood.

No injuries were reported in the shooting just before 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of Victory Boulevard. Police were in the area with stores, a gym and several other businesses when they encountered a person who fired several rounds, police said.

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

The California Highway Patrol closed the Victory Boulevard offramps from the northbound and southbound 170 Freeway for the investigation. Victory Boulevard was closed from Laurel Canyon Boulevard to the 170 Freeway.