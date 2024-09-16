North Hollywood

1 arrested after shots were fired at officers in North Hollywood

Nearby roads were closed for the shooting investigation.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was in custody after shots were fired at Los Angeles Police Department officers Monday morning in North Hollywood.

No injuries were reported in the shooting just before 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of Victory Boulevard. Police were in the area with stores, a gym and several other businesses when they encountered a person who fired several rounds, police said.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

The California Highway Patrol closed the Victory Boulevard offramps from the northbound and southbound 170 Freeway for the investigation. Victory Boulevard was closed from Laurel Canyon Boulevard to the 170 Freeway.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

North Hollywood
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us