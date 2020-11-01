Officer Shot in Granada Hills, Wound Not Life-Threatening

An officer was wounded in Granada Hills Sunday and taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The incident took place near the intersection of Devonshire Street and Balboa Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

An officer was taken to the hospital with a non-critical gunshot wound, the LAFD said.

The suspected shooter was initially barricaded inside a gas station but was taken into custody, according to the LAPD.

There is a major police incident in the area of Devonshire and Balboa within @LAPDDevonshire. Expect a large police presence and street closures. We will provide you with more details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 2, 2020

