Officer Shot in Granada Hills, Wound Not Life-Threatening

An officer was taken to the hospital with a non-critical gunshot wound, the LAFD said.

By Shahan Ahmed

An officer was wounded in Granada Hills Sunday and taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The incident took place near the intersection of Devonshire Street and Balboa Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspected shooter was initially barricaded inside a gas station but was taken into custody, according to the LAPD.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

