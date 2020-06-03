Officer Trapped in Car After Violent Crash in South LA

A Los Angeles police officer was freed after being temporarily trapped in his vehicle after a crash in South Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 9:54 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The officer was trapped after crashing into what appeared to be a tow truck, with at least two other vehicles involved in the collision.

After a short period of time, Los Angeles firefighters were able to remove the officer from the car and put him on a stretcher. The officer was moving and appeared to be conscious.

The extent of the officer's injuries or what led to the crash were not immediately known.